Security guards drafted in to protect explosion-ravaged building from looters
Work continues to clear the debris from a block of flats in Turnhout (Antwerp Province) that partially collapsed after a gas explosion on Friday morning. Four people died in the explosion. 8 others were injured. A total of 16 flats, each of which were home to 1 or 2 residents, have been rendered uninhabitable. The local authority in Turnhout is currently making efforts to rehouse them.
Meanwhile, security guards have been drafted in to protect the site from looters. During the weekend several people were caught attempting to steal goods from the now abandoned flats.