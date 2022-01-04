COVID-19: 69% jump in new cases, hospitalisations up too

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 31 December, 10,936 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up a whopping 69% on the week. On Thursday 30 December over 16,000 new cases were recorded.

In the week to 3 January on average 156 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 15% on the week.

1,866 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 520 patients are in intensive care – up 12 patients on the week. 296 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 31 December on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 34% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,385 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 65,916 tests are carried out each day in the week to 31 December – a 5% decrease on the week. 17.3% of tests came back positive – a 6.4% rise on the week.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.11. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 111 others and the pandemic is widening.

4,358,114 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.