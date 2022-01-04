Naked giant goes up for sale

The one-eyed giant was created as part of an art project linked to the Ghent contemporary art museum S.M.A.K.

The giant that was made by people active in Flemish carnival, who possessed the necessary specialised equipment, has had an eventful life. A decade ago, vandals set fire to his nose, but that has meanwhile been repaired.

Hervé is reluctant to part with the work of art but can’t take it home as the giant stands 7.5 metres tall. Above all he wants the giant to survive.

The auction continues all month and profits will go to charity.

Hervé hopes the giant can stay in Flanders as it forms part of a larger art project called ‘The Titans from Flanders’. A hundred famous Flemings have been invited to have their portrait painted with the giant.

Hervé hopes to link the project to ‘The 197 Titans of this World’, a large collection of portraits of some of the world’s most inspiring figures including Ronaldo and Angela Merkel.