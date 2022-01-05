Another energy supplier ditches fixed tariff plans

Fixed price plans put consumers in a comfortable position as they know from the start what price they will pay for power. People on a fixed price plan have had an advantage in recent months as power prices soared.

The fixed price plans are a problem for suppliers. Unlike in the event of variable price plans suppliers are unable to pass on the recent price hikes on the international wholesale market to consumers.

Eneco’s Mark Van Hamme says: “For every new customer we need to purchase the power they will consume over the entire period of their contract now. That happens at today’s high prices. If prices fall and the customer later decides to switch to a cheaper plan, we will be stuck with the expensive power”.

Power companies can sell excess power at a loss but that could jeopardise their very existence.

In recent months smaller and medium-sized suppliers like Octaplus and Mega already stopped marketing fixed tariff contracts. Eneco, the country’s second largest supplier, is now joining them. At Engie you will need to contact the company by phone if you want a fixed price plan. Their website will only offer variable tariff plans.