Quarantine rules for schools relaxed

Until the break in primary schools entire classes had to quarantine and be tested when two pupils caught coronavirus. The situation resulted in chaos as pupil guidance centres, the CLBs, couldn’t cope with the need to test and track down high-risk contacts. There are fears that the surge in omicron cases could make matters even worse if existing rules were not relaxed.

After the break quarantine and testing of entire classes will only be required in kindergartens and primaries when 4 pupils in a class test positive. Quarantine is being cut from 7 days to 5.

Quarantine and self-isolation rules for the population at large were relaxed yesterday. Secondary schools will follow these rules. Pupils who received their vaccination during the past five months no longer need to quarantine if they have a high-risk contact. A PCR test isn’t required either.

Pupils who only got one dose of the vaccine will need to quarantine for at least 4 days and self-test and get a negative result using a lateral flow test on Days 4 to 7. Unvaccinated youngsters will need to quarantine for at least 7 days and will require a PCR test on Days 1 and 7.