COVID-19: over 11,000 new cases a day, hospitalisations up 20%

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 1 January, 11,132 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up a whopping 79% on the week. On Thursday 30 December over 16,000 new cases were recorded.

In the week to 4 January on average 162 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 20% on the week.

1,882 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 1% on the week. 504 patients are in intensive care – down 16 patients on the day. 283 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 1 January on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 28% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,407 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 67,022 tests are carried out each day in the week to 31 December – a 4% rise on the week. 17.9% of tests came back positive – a 6.9% rise on the week.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.14. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 114 others and the pandemic is widening.

4,442,270 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.