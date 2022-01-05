Flemish youngsters to the rescue in flood-stricken Verviers
The Christmas holidays are a welcome break for many youngsters, but corona measures mean many parents are having to use greater ingenuity to keep their offspring busy. In Walloon towns like Verviers in eastern Belgium that are still coping with the ramifications of last summer’s floods it’s proving to be an even greater challenge.
Fortunately, Flemish youngsters from Zelzate in East Flanders are at hand. They headed for one of the most badly affected districts of Verviers committed to giving local children a fun time by organising all kinds of activities!