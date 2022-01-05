Three Kings’ Cake with gold coin instead of bean!

But this is no ordinary frangipane tart, but a Three Kings’ Cake or Twelfth-night Cake that contains a bean. Whoever gets the piece of Twelfth Cake with the bean is king or queen for the day or night. It’s a tradition that started in medieval times in Flanders.

This year baker Luc of Bakery De Weerdt in Sint-Gillis (Brussels) is adding extra excitement to the festivities. He intends to bake two Three Kings’ cakes that will each contain a gold coin instead of the more customary bean.

“Tomorrow two of my frangipane cakes will contain a real gold coin. The coins are 18 carat gold and bear an inscription stating the year and the name of the bakery. They are magnificent and worth quite a bit, some 480 euros”.

Expect even larger queues outside this bakery, but a share of luck will also be required to get hold of the right Bakewell tart. Luc expects to sell 2,500 specimens.