15 doctors suspended after statements about corona vaccine

At the beginning of last year, the organisation informed doctors practising in Belgium it would adopt a forceful position against the dissemination of information that conflicted with current scientific understanding. Dozens of complaints about statements made about corona vaccines were dealt with at a provincial level last year. 22 doctors were convicted. Some doctors received a warning or reprimand, but 15 doctors were suspended and faced being unable to continue in the job.

Often complaints were filed by fellow doctors. “Exceptional” says Order deputy president Michel De Neyer. “That’s not usually seen as a collegial attitude, but the doctors acted because they were under tremendous pressure”.

“Complaints came from GPs, doctors in A&Es or in ICUs, who witnessed colleagues undermining public health” says De Neyer.

“Data from the World Health Organisation clearly shows disinformation leads to a break in trust, lower vaccination levels and higher infection figures”.

Suspended doctors can only continue in the job if they appeal their suspension. Ultimately cases can be taken to the Court of Cassation that checks all juridical procedures were properly followed.