Record 27,199 new recorded cases on one day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 2 January, 11,778 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up a staggering 82% on the week. On Monday 3 January 27,199 new cases were recorded – the highest daily figure ever in Belgium.

In the week to 5 January on average 169 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 28% on the week.

1,882 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 1% on the week. 470 patients are in intensive care – down 17% on the week. 272 patients are in an indued coma on a ventilator.

In the week to 2 January on average 23 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 26% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,429 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 67,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 January – a 5% rise on the week.

So far, since the start of the pandemic, 2,179,710 people have tested positive in Belgium.

4,572,365 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.