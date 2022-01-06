“Self-test kids once a week!”

Test and quarantine rules are being relaxed on Monday. In many cases PCR tests are being replaced by lateral flows. Health and education ministers are recommending that starting Sunday, on the eve of the reopening of schools, children are tested by their parents once a week.

Test kits are available from pharmacies and supermarkets. The office of Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke points out that the price at chemists is subsidised for people who enjoy the higher refunding regime for health costs.

The Family Association is disappointed families won’t be able to get hold of free test kits because “the bill will soon rise” for families with children.

“With two children, testing them once a week, will easily cost 64 euros a month” says the FA’s Anneke Blanckaert. “That’s 200 euros over three months. It’s not a foregone conclusion people can pay. We fear the new test strategy will turn into a cheese with many holes. People who can afford it will test. The others won’t”.

Domus Medica, the GPs association, is unhappy too.

“We had counted on a number of free test kits per family” says deputy president Siegfried Van Eygen. “PCR tests are free when they are required. There’s cash for the more expensive PCRs. We believe there should be scope for a similar measure for self-test kits”.

Speaking during Thursday's news conference Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) said the federal government couldn't organise free test kits, but that nothing prevented local or the devolved authorities from taking his step.

