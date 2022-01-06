Dangerous sand cliffs emerge after gales and winter equinox tides

The highest cliffs can be admired in Knokke-Heist, Wenduine and Bredene. Smaller, but still quite impressive sand cliffs have appeared in Ostend and Blankenberge.

The Maritime and Coastal Services Agency is assessing the location and height of the sand cliffs. Where the gale-force winds and exceptional high tides caused by the recent bad weather exceed one metre they will be lowered tomorrow. Excessively high cliffs pose a danger to beachcombers. Contractors are being forced to come back from holiday to do the work.

“The contractors are responsible during the gale season and are always on stand-by” says the agency’s Charlotte Devriendt.

Walkers on the beach have been urged to be careful.