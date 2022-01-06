Region Ghent
Fire-fighters tackle major blaze in Port of Ghent

Fire-fighters were tackling a major blaze in the Port of Ghent yesterday evening.  A hangar belonging to the Stukwerkers company on the Port Arthurlaan stood ablaze.  Flames rose metres high through the roof. Ghent fire-fighters were deployed en masse.  The main priority was to stop the fire from spreading to adjoining premises.  Firefighters had the blaze that started around 5:30PM under control by 8PM. The hangar was completely gutted.  The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Colin Clapson

