Fire-fighters tackle major blaze in Port of Ghent

Fire-fighters were tackling a major blaze in the Port of Ghent yesterday evening. A hangar belonging to the Stukwerkers company on the Port Arthurlaan stood ablaze. Flames rose metres high through the roof. Ghent fire-fighters were deployed en masse. The main priority was to stop the fire from spreading to adjoining premises. Firefighters had the blaze that started around 5:30PM under control by 8PM. The hangar was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.