Flemish brewpub to the rescue of Dutch brewers in lockdown

A third of the Dok Brewing Company taps in Ghent are now being reserved for Dutch beers. “Lockdown in the Netherlands means lower beer sales and excess beer having to be destroyed” says Dimitri.

“Ten of our taps are now reserved for small, local and idiosyncratic breweries from the Netherlands. We’re supporting them and providing an opportunity to make a Flemish audience more familiar with their brews. The Dutch brewers are not yet stuck with excess stocks that really need to go, but we know what a lockdown can lead to”.

Dimitri’s company too is still stuck with thousands of litres of beer that is past its sell-by date and remained unsold during Belgian lockdown.

Dok Brewing Company is a Ghent microbrewery cum brewpub. The Dutch brews have all been carefully selected. Often Dok Brewing Company had been in contact with these breweries in the past. “The Dutch dare to show something different from time to time. Flemings are more rooted in tradition. We’re definitely proud of that!” says Dimitri

Seven breweries are taking part in the project: Brewery Kees from Middelburg, Kromme Haring from Utrecht, Nevel from Nijmegen, the Moersleutel from Alkmaar, Rock City from Amersfoort, Butcher's Tears from Amsterdam and the Kaapse from Rotterdam."

The Dutch brewers can’t praise this Flemish initiative enough: “It warms your heart to see support from this quarter. We are all brewers. It’s an open and warm world. This is very nice” says Kees Bubberman of Brewery Kees.