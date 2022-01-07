10cm of snow on high ground in the Ardennes

The winter wonderland has attracted many tourists to the High Fens, an area of outstanding natural beauty in the east of Liège Province. With the last weekend of the Christmas and New Year vacation about to commence many thousands more are expected to flock to the area to enjoy the snow and the fresh air. Nevertheless, the authorities in around Eupen and Malmedy say that they don’t expect a repeat of what happened earlier last year, when they had to close the High Fens to tourists as too many people wanted to go there to enjoy the snow.