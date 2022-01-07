A minute’s silence for the victims of the gas explosion in Turnhout

At 8:22 on Friday morning, exactly one week after the explosion, a minute of silence and reflection was held in Turnhout in remembrace of those that died and as a mark of solidarity with those that were injured and those that have lost their homes. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a poorly installed gas fire.

At 8:22am on Friday 31 December the Boerenkrijglaan was shaken by a loud explosion. Several floors of a block of flats were destroyed by the blast. The initial results of an investigation into the explosion have concluded that it was caused by poor installation of a gas fire in one of the flats.

A week after the devastating explosion, the municipal authorities in Turnhout felt it fitting to hold a minute’s silence to honour the victims.

In a statement released on Friday morning Turnhout Town Council said “Our town has been struck by a dreadful tragedy. We lost four fellow citizens. A number of families are unable to return to their homes. Our town is in mourning. The flags are flying half-mast”.

At 8:22am a minute’s silence was held, and the bells of town’s churches were sounded. Among those that took part in the minute’s silence were the emergency service workers that attended the scene after last Friday’s explosion. The tragic events of the morning of Friday 31 December 2021 will remain with them for a long time to come.