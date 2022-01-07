Council of State upholds mandatory face covering rule for children aged 6 to 10

Several weeks ago, the Consultative Committee decided to extend the mandatory wearing of face coverings that was already applicable to older children and adults to all children aged 6 and above.

After the measure became law a group of parents objected and asked the Council of State to look into the rule. After examining the measure, the Council of State has ruled that there is no reason why it should be revoked.

This means that for the time being at least children aged 6 and above will have to continue to cover their noses and mouths at locations where the mandatory wearing of face coverings applies.