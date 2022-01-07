Council of State upholds mandatory face covering rule for children aged 6 to 10
The Council of State has ruled that the extension of the rules on the mandatory wearing of face covering to children aged between 6 and 10 is lawful. This means that the rule obliging children aged 6 and above wear a face covering where applicable at school and in other public places such as in shops, on public transport, in cinemas, in libraries, etc. will continue to apply.
Several weeks ago, the Consultative Committee decided to extend the mandatory wearing of face coverings that was already applicable to older children and adults to all children aged 6 and above.
After the measure became law a group of parents objected and asked the Council of State to look into the rule. After examining the measure, the Council of State has ruled that there is no reason why it should be revoked.
This means that for the time being at least children aged 6 and above will have to continue to cover their noses and mouths at locations where the mandatory wearing of face coverings applies.