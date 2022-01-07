Flemings’ trust in the media grew in 2021

According to VVJ’s Digital News Report 2021 trust in the classic news media in Flanders rose to 61%. This is up 10 percentage points on the figures for 2020. VVJ says that this is above all thanks to the quality of Flemish journalism.

Meanwhile, Belgium as a whole also scores well when it comes to press freedom. The country is 11th in Reporters’ Without Borders’ global press freedom ranking. Nevertheless, a VVJ survey from May of last year found that half of all Flemish journalist had been the victim of either physical or verbal aggression at least once during their career in journalism.

The Association of Flemish Journalists also notes a growth in a cross-media approach in the Flemish media. This is the case at the VRT with many of the journalists at VRT News contribution to our television, radio, and online output. The same is true at the largest commercial media group in our region DPG that brings material from the newspaper ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and the news service of its television channel VTM together on its hln.be website.