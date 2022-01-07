Health Minister: "The combination of quarantine and illness could cause big problems for companies and hospitals”

Experts predict that by the time the fifth wave of the pandemic peaks later this month as many as 125,000 people will be testing positive for coronavirus every day. So many people testing positive and having to isolate and potentially becoming ill will result in unprecedentedly high levels of absenteeism from the workplace. This will impact the hospitals, other public service and private sector companies.

Mr Vandenbroucke told ‘De ochtend’ a contingency plan is being drawn up to tackle eventual staffing issues in essential services should they arise. “Together with Prime Minister De Croo (Flemish liberal) I am looking at what can be prepared as regards emergency plans”.

"Imagine that we end up in the optimistic scenario and that there is a wave of people that become ill with colds. If hundreds of thousands of people catch colds all at the same time there will still be issues trying to keep society running”, Mr Vandenbroucke said.

One sector that must be kept running is health care. The Federal Health Minister said that options are being examined for what to do if a large number of hospital staff are unable to work due to illness or quarantine requirements.

"We must, for example, make it possible for more people to be allowed to carry out certain tasks. We also need to reflect on when people should be admitted to ICUs and when they should be discharged from them. These kinds of reorganisations will have to be implemented”.

But what about the private sector companies?

“They won’t be able to do as much if there staff become unavailable to work. However, all sectors of the economy need to reflect on how they will organise themselves if more and more of their staff are absent”.

Mr Vandenbroucke called on all of us to do all we can to try and slow down the speed at which the omicron virus is spreading “We must slow this wave down”.



