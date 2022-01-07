Twice the number coronavirus infections, hospitalisations are up 24%

During the week from 28 December to 3 January an average of 13,815 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is a rise of 96% on the average for the previous week (21 to 27 December). On Monday 3 January 27,496 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. Never before were so many positive test results recorded on the same day. Tuesday’s figures (that are still incomplete) seem set to be higher still.

The virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht says that effect of the Christmas and New Year festivities and the upsurge of the omicron variant have combined to fuel a sharp rise in the infection figures.

During the week from 28 December and 3 January an average of 68,386 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 5% up on the previous week. Of those tested 19.9% tested positive for the virus, a rise of 8.1% on the previous week. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.15. This is 24% higher than it was a week ago.