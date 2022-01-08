Antwerp kids can get jabbed at the zoo

Parents permitting, children in Antwerp aged between 5 and 11 can get their coronavirus vaccinations in a very special location. A vaccination centre especially designed to accommodate children of primary school age has been set up in a hall at Antwerp Zoo. The centre had a trial run during the past few days and on Sunday morning it was all systems go. The trial run showed that children hard felt the needle going into their arm when they were vaccinated as they were too busy looking at the numerous pictures of animals that are on screens on the zoo vaccination centre’s walls. The parents of thousands of Antwerp’s children have already signed up to get their kids jabbed.