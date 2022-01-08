Coronavirus infections more than double in just one week
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium continues to rise sharply. According to the latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano the 7-day average for new infections is now more than double what it was a week ago. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is also up.
During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 15,996 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 104% up on the average for the previous week (22 to 28 December).
On Tuesday 4 January there were 28,033 positive test results recorded. Never before did so many people test positive for coronavirus in Belgium in just one day.
During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 62,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 61% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 22% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 9.2% up on the positivity ratio for the previous week.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 114 others.
Hospialisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is also up. During the week from 1 to 7 January an average of 176 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. On Friday the hospitals reported that they are caring for a total of 1,892 patients with COVID-19. This is up 7% on the figures from a week ago. On Friday 189 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. 213 COVID-19 patients were discharged.
Of those hospitalised, 464 are on intensive care wards. This is 13% down on a week ago. 260 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, a fall of 15% on the situation this time last week.
Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium continues to fall. During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 21% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,459 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccination
So far 8,921,656 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,811,134 have been fully immunised. This is 76% of the entire population. 4,871,683 people in Belgium have already been given an additional so-called “booster” jab.
This is 42% of the whole population. On Friday the Flemish Health and Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) announced that 60% of adults in Flanders have already received a booster jab. This means that the booster vaccination campaign in our region is ahead of schedule.