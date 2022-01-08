Coronavirus infections more than double in just one week

During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 15,996 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 104% up on the average for the previous week (22 to 28 December).

On Tuesday 4 January there were 28,033 positive test results recorded. Never before did so many people test positive for coronavirus in Belgium in just one day.

During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 62,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 61% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 22% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 9.2% up on the positivity ratio for the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 114 others.