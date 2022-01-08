Federal PM says that CST must go as soon as the pandemic is over

Speaking in an interview published in Saturday’s edition of the daily ‘De Morgen’, Mr De Croo said that we will need to remain on our guard for another two or three years and the CST or some other form of certification proving that an individual is “Covid safe” will continue to play an important role until then.

However, the Federal PM added that “After the crisis, the CST must be put away in a drawer, the draw locked and the key thrown away”. He went on to say that the CST must remain an exceptional measure for exceptional circumstances and that he would not, for example, support a health pass showing an individual's vaccination/recovery/test status for seasonal flu.

Mr De Croo told ‘De Morgen’ that politicians are often too reticent when it comes to taking bold measures to tackle the public health crisis. However, this reticence is also present among law-makers when it comes to taking the decision to repeal the measures again. He cites the example of last winter’s curfew “As soon as it was in place, it was justified for almost anything. I notice that around the CST too, the hesitation has disappeared very quickly too.”

The Federal PM went on to say that the Covid Safe Ticket offers a way to interact in a safer way. As regards the vaccines, Mr De Croo said “There is no such thing as 100% safety, but the vaccines still protect us very well, also against infection. With Omicron, a vaccinated person is nine to ten times better protected against serious illness. And a vaccinated person who is infected is also nine to ten times less likely to transmit the virus.”

Although vaccination remains our best line of defence against COVID-19 Mr De Croo is opposed to making it compulsory.

Nevertheless “Freedom does not mean that you can do what you like without restrictions. Those that wish to participate in public life should not put the freedom of others to do so in jeopardise. That is why we are using the CST.”