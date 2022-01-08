Just 8% of parents plan to self-test their children for coronavirus every week

Both the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) and the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) had called on parents to self-test their children for coronavirus every week. They say that self-testing is the key to keeping as many schools as possible for as long as possible during the 5th wave of the pandemic.

As is already becoming evident in the figures from the public health science institute Sciensano, the omicron variant has unleashed a veritable tsunami of infections. The Head of the Flemish Catholic Education Board Lieven Boeve says that many pupils and teachers will become infected and quarantine and illness due to coronavirus will lead to the (partial) closure of some schools.

The question is how many schools will be forced to either scrap some classes or close completely due to the staff and/or pupils becoming infected with the omicron variant.

In order to stimulate the use of self-testing among schoolchildren, the Federal Health Minister intents to make greater efforts to make parents aware of the advantages that their use brings.

Mr Vandenbroucke told journalists that “School Heads could explain to parents that weekly self-testing of children can ensure that schools can remain open”.

However, concerns have been expressed about the cost of self-testing on a weekly basis, particular for large families and families on low incomes. Around 20% of households in Belgium are entitled to purchase self-testing kits from pharmacies at a reduced of 1 euro.

The Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts has said that he doesn’t believe the offering self-testing kits free-of-charge would provide “a miraculous solution” to increasing uptake of the tests.