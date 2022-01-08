One person dead and another seriously injured in a road accident at Buggenhout

The dead man crashed his car into a tree and was jettisoned out of his vehicle by the force of the impact. His passenger, a 26-year-old man from Dendermonde sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The impact of the crash saw debris from the car spread across the Provinciale Baan and an adjacent field. The road was closed in both directions for a time while an accident investigator did their work and the crash debris was cleared.

