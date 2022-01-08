Speaker of the Belgian Senate calls for the Senate to be scrapped
The current Speaker of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose (Flemish liberal) has said in a newspaper interview that a firm plan to abolish the Senate needs to be drafted before the next federal elections in 2024. Ms D’Hose was speaking in a joint interview with the leader of the Flemish liberals Egbert Lachaert that was published in Saturday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’.
The Speaker of the Belgian Senate wants a special Senate Commission to be set up to prepare a plan for the abolition of the Upper House.
The Flemish liberal leader Egbert Lachaert told the paper that it is important that the Senate ceases to exist as a separate political institution. “The Senate costs the tax-payer 40 million euro per annum, while it has hardly any added value”.
There has long been a consensus among the other Flemish parties that the Belgian Senate should be abolished.