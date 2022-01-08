Speaker of the Belgian Senate calls for the Senate to be scrapped

The Speaker of the Belgian Senate wants a special Senate Commission to be set up to prepare a plan for the abolition of the Upper House.

The Flemish liberal leader Egbert Lachaert told the paper that it is important that the Senate ceases to exist as a separate political institution. “The Senate costs the tax-payer 40 million euro per annum, while it has hardly any added value”.

There has long been a consensus among the other Flemish parties that the Belgian Senate should be abolished.