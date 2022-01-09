27cm of snow on the High Fens, but not all ski slopes are open

There was already no shortage of snow on Saturday with as much as 17cm at some locations. However, yet more fell during Saturday evening and Saturday night and the area awoke to as much as 27cm of snow on Sunday morning.

There is a possibility of further snow showers today in the Ardennes. The coming week will be dry, but cold. This means that the snow will stick for a good few days yet.

On Saturday several ski stations were open, mainly to cross country skiers. Today too skiers are welcome at several locations in the East of Liège Province between the towns of Eupen, Malmedy and Sankt-Vith. However, the slope at Ovifat that was to have opened to Alpine skiers today has remained closed.

Alpine skiers are welcome at several other locations though both in Liège Province and at Vielsalm in Luxembourg Province.

