A good Christmas and New Year vacation period for our coastal resorts
Although the extra week’s school holidays that was given to primary school children didn’t serve to significantly increase tourist numbers, the past two week’s have seen brisk business for the tourist industry in the coastal resorts of West Flanders. As ever Francophone Belgians made up a good portion of those taking a break at the coast.
However, this year with their own country in lockdown many Dutch tourists crossed the border to come and enjoy a break at the Flemish coast.
The West Flemish Tourist Board Westtoer reports that there were no fewer than 1.8 million overnight stays at our coastal resorts during the Christmas and New Year vacation. It isn’t all good news though as there were fewer day trippers at the coast than is normally the case during the festive season. Just 600,000 took a day trip to the coast during the Christmas and New Year Holiday period.