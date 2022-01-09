A good Christmas and New Year vacation period for our coastal resorts

However, this year with their own country in lockdown many Dutch tourists crossed the border to come and enjoy a break at the Flemish coast.

The West Flemish Tourist Board Westtoer reports that there were no fewer than 1.8 million overnight stays at our coastal resorts during the Christmas and New Year vacation. It isn’t all good news though as there were fewer day trippers at the coast than is normally the case during the festive season. Just 600,000 took a day trip to the coast during the Christmas and New Year Holiday period.