Almost one in four of those tested for coronavirus test positive

During the week from 30 December to 5 January an average of 17,555 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is a rise of 97% on the figures from the previous week (23 to 29 December).

Between 30 December and 5 January an average of 75,067 coronavirus tests were caried out in Belgium each day. Of these 23.78% gave a positive result.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This is 17% higher than it was a week ago.