Almost one in four of those tested for coronavirus test positive
The upsurge in the number of coronavirus infections in Belgium continues. Provisional figures released by the Federal Health Ministry show that the positivity ratio for those that are being tested for the virus has risen to around 24%.
During the week from 30 December to 5 January an average of 17,555 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is a rise of 97% on the figures from the previous week (23 to 29 December).
Between 30 December and 5 January an average of 75,067 coronavirus tests were caried out in Belgium each day. Of these 23.78% gave a positive result.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This is 17% higher than it was a week ago.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 2 to 8 January an average of 181 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals each day. On Saturday 8 January there were 1,859 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Of these 444 were on ICUs, a fall of 20 on Friday’s figures.
During the week from 29 December to 4 January an average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 21% down on the 7-day average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,459 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Meanwhile, 8,921,656 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,811,134 people have been fully immunised (76% of the entire population) and 4,871,683 (42% of the whole population) have received an additional “booster” jab.