Health Minister warns against allowing the omicron wave to simply let rip unhindered

During the past week the number of coronavirus infections that have been recorded has doubled. Virologists predict that when the 5th “omicron’ wave of the coronavirus pandemic reaches its peak at the end of this month somewhere between 30,000 and 125,000 people will be testing positive for the virus in Belgium each day. What effect this will have on the hospitals is unclear. Although research points to omicron making people less ill than other coronavirus variants the sheer number of people that might become infected and increased staff absenteeism due to quarantine obligations or illness could have serious consequences for the health care system.

"The idea that we should just allow it to let rip so that we can get herd immunity is absolutely wrong and dangerous. Omicron is not just a cold. In any case people will end up in hospital. We hope that the pressure on ICUs will be less, but we’re not certain of this”, Mr Vandenbroucke said.

He added that "This is why we need to be ready to slow down this wave of infections. Amongst other reasons, we’re able to do this thanks to the measures we took before Christmas, measures that we have extended. We won’t be able to stop the infections with them, but we want to use them to slow down the wave”.