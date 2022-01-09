Health Minister warns against allowing the omicron wave to simply let rip unhindered
Speaking in an interview with VRT News’ Sunday topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’, the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) has said that it would be “dangerous and wrong” to allow the omicron coronavirus variant to let rip unhindered. Mr Vandenbroucke expressed concerns about the image that has been given about the seriousness of what is the 5th wave of the pandemic to hit Belgium. Although it would appear that the omicron variant makes those that catch it less ill than other COVID-19 variants, the Federal Health Minister says that its highly infectious nature means that it could have a seriously destabilising impact on our society.
During the past week the number of coronavirus infections that have been recorded has doubled. Virologists predict that when the 5th “omicron’ wave of the coronavirus pandemic reaches its peak at the end of this month somewhere between 30,000 and 125,000 people will be testing positive for the virus in Belgium each day. What effect this will have on the hospitals is unclear. Although research points to omicron making people less ill than other coronavirus variants the sheer number of people that might become infected and increased staff absenteeism due to quarantine obligations or illness could have serious consequences for the health care system.
"The idea that we should just allow it to let rip so that we can get herd immunity is absolutely wrong and dangerous. Omicron is not just a cold. In any case people will end up in hospital. We hope that the pressure on ICUs will be less, but we’re not certain of this”, Mr Vandenbroucke said.
He added that "This is why we need to be ready to slow down this wave of infections. Amongst other reasons, we’re able to do this thanks to the measures we took before Christmas, measures that we have extended. We won’t be able to stop the infections with them, but we want to use them to slow down the wave”.
False impression
But haven’t politicians helped support the creation of a “false impression” concerning the omicron variant by as good as scrapping testing and quarantine for those that have had a high-risk contact?
"You need to be able to keep up when testing. If you are unable to test people that are infected and are displaying symptoms, then you would really have lost control of the situation. We ask people that have had a high-risk contacts and no longer have to be tested to be carefull, to always wear a face covering and not to visit bars or restaurants”.
Mr Vandenbroucke warns that the omicron variant could have a destabilising impact on society. Pressure on the hospitals and other health care services aside, society will face a great deal of disruption if a lot of people are off work sick or quarantining all at the same time. High infection rates mean large numbers of people quarantine regardless of whether they are too ill to work.
An emergency plan is being drawn up for companies, the hospitals and GPs to ensure that essential sectors can continue functioning even if large numbers of their staff are absent.
"The National Crisis Centrum has drafted a food supply plan that should ensure that there are always sufficient food supplies available. We are also meeting with representatives from other critical sectors such as transport, water supply, digital providers, etc., … All with the aim of finding an answer to the question of what will happen if too many members of staff are absent. The army has also been asked to step in at hospitals if needs be. We are working on this continuously. You always have to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst”, the Federal Health Minister told ‘De zevende dag’.
Self-test for schoolchildren
Mr Vandebroucke also used the interview to have his say in the discussion surrounding who should pay for self-testing kits for schoolchildren. The Education Ministers in Belgium’s three language community governments are asking parents to self-test their children one a week. However, the self-tests are not being provided free of charge. Mr Vandenbroucke looked to the regional authorities to provide parents with free self-tests. However, the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) has said in no uncertain terms that this is out of the question as self-testing is “a recommendation” and not an obligation.
Mr Vandenbroucke responds by saying "The idea to get parents to self-test their children came from the Education Ministers. As Health Ministers we also felt that it was a good idea. However, if you launch the idea, you should as education ministers work on campaigns to help and support parents financially too. This could be done in cooperation with local authorities”.