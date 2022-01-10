A new number to report lost or stolen debit and credit cards

Many of us have at one time or another either lost our debit or credit card or have had it stolen or been the victim of fraud. In any of these cases we will have had to have contacted Card Stop to get our card(s) blocked. The telephone number used by Card Stop was (semi)-premium rate and we were charged an additional 30 cents/minute on top of standard rate.

This has now changed, and the new 078/170 170 number will be charged at standard rate.

The Federal Government Minister responsible for telecoms Petra De Sutter (Flemish green), told journalists that “Having to pay extra for a call to prevent criminals withdrawing money with your stolen bank card is the world turned on its head. This change was needed because your telephone bill could soon run up if you were on the phone to Card Stop for several minutes”.

The financial services industry federation Febelfin is pleased with the change “Card Stop is an essential element in the fight against fraud and theft and so it is important that the new number reaches as many people as possible”, the federation’s CEO Karel Baert told VRT News.

During the coming months there will be a large-scale publicity campaign to promote the new number. In order to ensure a smooth transition to the new number, the old number (070 344 344) will remain in service for a few more years.

More than 820,000 calls were made to Card Stop last year. 68% of calls were for lost or forgotten cards. Around a quarter of all calls were to report online credit/debit card fraud and 8% of calls were to report the theft of a credit card or debit card.

The Card Stop service is available around the clock in Dutch, French and English.