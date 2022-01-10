Aalst man wins international street art competition
Nigel Leirens from the East Flemish city of Aalst has taken first prize in an international street art competition. The street artist that was born in Ghent, but currently resides in Aalst won the online competition for his “The Girl with the Windmills" piece that adorns the wall of a building in the East Flemish town of Lokeren. Judges of the Street Art Cities competition scour the world looking for the best that street art has to offer.
The judges or “hunters” as they are known due to the method, they use to find works of art to enter into the competition decided that Nigel Lierens’ mural was the best of the bunch.
Street Art Cities is the biggest street art community in the world and is active in around 900 cities worldwide. It was set up in 2016. Since then, its “hunters” have discovered around 37,000 pieces of street art deemed worthy of a place on its web platform. Every month member of the Street Art Cities community can vote for what they considered to be the best work. The 25 best works are selected for a final round of voting to choose the world’s best street art creation.
Nigel Leirens’ “The Girl with the Windmills” was selected for the final at the end of December. The mural features a woman of black African heritage wearing a headscarf and holding a bird in her hand. The work was commission by the charity 11.11.11, in collaboration with the City of Lokeren and the not-for-profit Wallin’ vzw.
In an interview with VRT Radio 2 East Flanders the prize-winning street artist said that in the future he hopes to use his talent to brighten up the streets of the city that he now calls home, Aalst.
“I’ve been living in beautiful Aalst for a few years now I was born and raised in Ghent, but this place has stolen my heart. I hope that in the future I will be able to bring some colour to the streets here too.”