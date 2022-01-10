Aalst man wins international street art competition

The judges or “hunters” as they are known due to the method, they use to find works of art to enter into the competition decided that Nigel Lierens’ mural was the best of the bunch.

Street Art Cities is the biggest street art community in the world and is active in around 900 cities worldwide. It was set up in 2016. Since then, its “hunters” have discovered around 37,000 pieces of street art deemed worthy of a place on its web platform. Every month member of the Street Art Cities community can vote for what they considered to be the best work. The 25 best works are selected for a final round of voting to choose the world’s best street art creation.