Extra capacity on the Brussels metro

The introduction of the new M7 metro trains on lines 1 and 5 has meant that rolling stock previously used on these lines can now be deployed to improve frequency and raise capacity on lines 2 and 6.

During peak hours there are now trains every 2.5 minutes between Elisabeth and Simonis (that is served by both lines) and every 5 minutes on the section of line 6 between Simonis and Koning Boudewijn. This equates to a 20% increase in capacity compared with mid-2021.

MIVB already increased capacity on lines 2 and 6 by almost 2,000 passenger places in November 2021.

MIVB says in time the 22 new M7 metro trains will increase capacity on its network by almost 8,000 passengers/hour. The M7 trains are only used on the cross-city lines 1 and 5. Older trains are used on lines 2 and 6 that encircle the city centre.