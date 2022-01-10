Mayor of Antwerp in quarantine

In the statement the party spokesman said that “Bart is in mandatory quarantine”. According to current rules anyone that has tested positive for coronavirus is legally obliged to quarantine. However, the party spokesman would not be drawn on whether Mr De Wever has tested positive for coronavirus or if this is the case, when. "This is a private matter”, the spokesman said.

Bart De Wever was to have appeared before the Flemish Parliament’s PFOS Commission as a witness in his function as Mayor of Antwerp on Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon's meeting of the Commission has now been postponed. The Commission will now meet on Friday 14 January. It is still unclear what further implications Mr De Wever’s quarantine will have on meetings he is due to attend either as party leader or as Mayor of Antwerp.