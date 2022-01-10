One in four people tested for coronavirus tests positive
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium continues to increase sharply. According to the latest figures released by the Federal Health Ministry, the number of new coronavirus infections recorded has risen by 84% in just one week. 25% of people tested for the virus tested positive.
During the week from 31 December to 6 January an average of 18,637 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Belgium each day. This is up 84% on the 7-day average for the previous week (24 to 30 December). On Wednesday 5 January 25,964 infections were recorded, while on, Thursday 6 January 23,547 people tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 31 December to 6 January an average of 76,807 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. 25.16% of these gave a positive result.
On Saturday 8 December the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.14. This is up 17% on the previous Saturday. New figures on the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus will be released tomorrow.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 3 to 9 January an average of 182 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. On Sunday 9 January the country’s hospitals reported that they were caring for a total of 1,889 patients with COVID-19. This is 29 more than on Saturday 8 January. Of those hospitalised 442 are in intensive care, a rise of 1 on the previous day.
During the week from 29 December to 4 January and average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,459 people with COVID-19 has died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
No new figures on the number of people vaccinated have been released today. On Saturday the public health science institute Sciensano reported that 8,921,656 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,811,134 had been fully immunised. The is 76% of the entire population. 4,871,683 people had already received an additional so-called “booster” jab. This is 42% of the population.