One in four people tested for coronavirus tests positive

During the week from 31 December to 6 January an average of 18,637 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Belgium each day. This is up 84% on the 7-day average for the previous week (24 to 30 December). On Wednesday 5 January 25,964 infections were recorded, while on, Thursday 6 January 23,547 people tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 31 December to 6 January an average of 76,807 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. 25.16% of these gave a positive result.

On Saturday 8 December the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.14. This is up 17% on the previous Saturday. New figures on the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus will be released tomorrow.