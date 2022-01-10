Wedding ring found after having been lost for 15 years

2022 couldn’t have started better for Patrick Nolf from Geluwe. 15 years ago, he lost his wedding ring while he was out walking with his wife and children. “I had lost a lot of weight, around 15kg. We heard something drop, but we thought that my ring had fallen down a grid. After a while we stopped looking. It made me feel really bad and after a while we had a new ring made. But of course, I didn’t feel the same about it as I did about the original ring”.

However, after 15 years something quite unexpected happened. “We had gone out for something to eat in Geluwe on Friday evening. We saw a message on Facebook about a wedding ring. My wife looked at the post and saw that it was our wedding ring”.

They quickly got in touch with the women that had posted the Facebook message and on Sunday Patrick was reunited with his ring.

"A student had found the ring and had given it to her mother. There were no social media back then. The lady kept the ring in a jar. When she was clearing out her bedroom the weekend before last, she found the jar with the ring and posted a message on social media”.

15 years ago, the ring had become too big as Patrick had lost a lot of weight. In the meantime, he has gained weight again and he say that the ring is now a once again perfect fit.