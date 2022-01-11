Belgians are saving less

During the third quarter of 2021 the percentage of disposable income households in Belgium saved was 13.5%. This is a far cry from the 26% of disposable income we saved during the second quarter of 2020, a large portion of which was spent under a very strict lockdown.

During the second quarter of 2021 when a less, strict lockdown was in force, but nevertheless bars and restaurants were closed for some of the time, we put an average of 18.3% of our disposable income aside as savings.

During the third quarter of last year disposable income rose by 1.3%. Nevertheless, during this period (July, August, September) the coronavirus restrictions were extensively relaxed. With more things open for people to spend their money on consumer spending rose by 7.3%. This in turn meant that less money was saved.

