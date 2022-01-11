Bizarre, unidentified noise weighs on good folk of Mariekerke

It was last May that residents noticed the unusual sound for a first time. The mayor got reports from residents across the centre of Mariekerke, but the exact source of the noise has never been identified.

Local residents took to social media and decided to jot down the exact time they heard the sound in the hope that this would help with the investigation. Usually, the noise materialised around 6:15AM or between 9PM and 10PM.

Several potential sources have been ruled out! One resident thought it could be his boiler. He dutifully had it replaced but the noise is still there. Charging points for electric cars could also be ruled out. It’s a real mystery because there is no industry in the centre of the village either.

The municipal authorities and even the police are now on the case.

“I’ve been asked to organise a competition with a nice prize for the winner, but we won’t be doing that” says the mayor.