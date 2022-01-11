Essential services have contingency plans to cope with large-scale absenteeism
The sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections due to the omicron variant has given rise to concerns that hundreds of thousands of people could be absent from work either because they are ill or because they are obliged to self-isolate. Inevitably this will also have an impact on essential services such as transport, refuse collection and the emergency services. VRT News asked them what they will do if they are confronted with large-scale absenteeism among their staff. Do they have a contingency plan?
Fire Service
The Chair of Fire Service Flanders Hans Clarysse told VRT News that he doesn’t expect the problems caused by fire fighters being absent during the coming weeks to cause too big a issues for the region’s fire services. "I’ve lost count of what wave we’re in, but up until now we’ve always been able to cope”.
"Just suppose that there are very many infections somewhere. We would be able to deal with this by, for example sending staff from another fire station. Moreover, we work with a combination of volunteers and professional fire fighters. Through an app we can see who is available and who is ill”.
Mr Clarysse added that in addition to this every effort is made to prevent Fire Service staff from becoming infected. "Since the first wave we have kept a tight rein on things. We are pragmatic about when we do exercises, we work in bubbles, and we have scrapped all opportunities to socialise. We try to disinfect our vehicles regularly and everyone wears a face covering. We are also prompt when it comes to testing"
Ambulance Service
At the Ambulance Services too everything is being done to ensure that service levels can be maintained. Kenneth Arkesteyn of the Belgian Association of Ambulance Services told VRT News that “Organisations will do all they can to maintain provision for calls to the 112 emergency number. It is easy to modify non-urgent patient transport. If staff are absent various services or organisations can cooperate to help each other out. In the worst case scenario, the number of journeys will be reduced”.
Police
The various police services have a "Business Continuity Plans" The plan defines a minimum service level and how this can be maintained. Jana Verdegem of the Federal Police Service told VRT News “This can, for example, mean that certain task will be carried out remotely, assistance can be brought in from other units or non-essential tasks be postponed”.
However, currently the police have enough officers for normal service to be maintained. "From the latest information that we have COVID-19-related absenteeism has increased in recent weeks, but not to an extent that it is having a big impact on the way in which the Police Service is able to work”.
Hospitals and care homes
The sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections is causing concern at hospitals across Flanders.Tom Van de Veken of the Antwerp Hospitals Network told VRT News that a great deal of creativity will be required in order to maintain service levels if the current predictions for coronavirus infections during the coming weeks are correct.
As well as an increase in admissions of patients with COVID-19, a surge in infections will also mean that more staff will be absent. Mr Van de Veken says that the situation is being constantly monitored ward by ward and swift action will be taken where necessary.
A “back fill” system will be used where-by staff will be transferred from other wards to help out on wards where a large number of staff are absent. Furthermore, the Antwerp Hospitals Network has pushed vaccination and boosters. As a last resort Mr Van de Veken says that Antwerp’s hospitals will ask colleges whether trainee medical staff can be dispatched to help out in the hospitals.
Although some non-urgent treatment could be delayed in the very worst-case scenario “Emergency care will not be scaled down” whatever happens.
Margot Cloet of Care Network Icuro says that her organisation already has a plan in place and that due to the pressure the care sector is already under due to staff shortages part of the planis already in force. She adds the prospect of staff shortages being made even worse by corona-related absenteeism is a great cause for concern.
“We will have to deploy all the staff that are available. However, there are currently 6,000 vacancies in care and so there is a shortage of staff to begin with”.
Refuse collection
The inter-municipal refuse collection service provider VERKO has been monitoring how many of its staff have been absent due to coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. VERKO’s Director Peter De Leeuw told VRT News that refuse collectors from another collection round can be brought in to help out if their colleagues from another round are off work. However, this might not be feasible if too many refuse collectors are off work at the same time.
"If there is a very high level of absenteeism, we will have to prioritise what kinds of rubbish is collected. For example, it wouldn’t be a disaster if garden waste wasn’t collected as people aren’t clipping their hedges or cutting their grass. Non-recyclable domestic waste is more of an issue if it isn’t collected for too long”.
Temps could also be taken on to stand in for refuse collectors that are off work due to coronavirus. However, Mr De Leeuw says that it could prove difficult to find drivers for the refuse collection lorries.
Public transport
The Belgian rain operator NMBS tailors its level of service to the number of staff it has available. In the past services have been scrapped due to coronavirus-related absenteeism. NMBS prefers to scrap an entire route in advance rather than having to scrap individual trains at the last minute.
Which services are scrapped is dependent on the availability of staff at a given depot. The rail company is constantly monitoring the situation. Currently there is a near full service. However, this could change if the situation deteriorates.
The Flemish public transport company De Lijn is currently running a full service. However, De Lijn is taking into account that, as was the case in early December, it may need to scrap some services due to staff being off work.
De Lijn’s spokesman Marco Demerling told VRT News that "If the level of absenteeism rises again the planners will have to reorganize the work schedules. Our planners have enough expertise to work flexibly. It is above all important to spread the cancelled services out as widely as possible. Low-frequency services and school busses will be scrapped as little as possible”.