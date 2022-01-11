Essential services have contingency plans to cope with large-scale absenteeism

The sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections is causing concern at hospitals across Flanders.Tom Van de Veken of the Antwerp Hospitals Network told VRT News that a great deal of creativity will be required in order to maintain service levels if the current predictions for coronavirus infections during the coming weeks are correct.

As well as an increase in admissions of patients with COVID-19, a surge in infections will also mean that more staff will be absent. Mr Van de Veken says that the situation is being constantly monitored ward by ward and swift action will be taken where necessary.

A “back fill” system will be used where-by staff will be transferred from other wards to help out on wards where a large number of staff are absent. Furthermore, the Antwerp Hospitals Network has pushed vaccination and boosters. As a last resort Mr Van de Veken says that Antwerp’s hospitals will ask colleges whether trainee medical staff can be dispatched to help out in the hospitals.

Although some non-urgent treatment could be delayed in the very worst-case scenario “Emergency care will not be scaled down” whatever happens.

Margot Cloet of Care Network Icuro says that her organisation already has a plan in place and that due to the pressure the care sector is already under due to staff shortages part of the planis already in force. She adds the prospect of staff shortages being made even worse by corona-related absenteeism is a great cause for concern.

“We will have to deploy all the staff that are available. However, there are currently 6,000 vacancies in care and so there is a shortage of staff to begin with”.