Beer Experience is Limburg's new major beer festival

The Beer Experience is being held at cultural centre De Muze and ZLDR Luchtfabriek on the former colliery site on 19 and 20 March. Organiser Jan Keymis hopes to attract 1,500 visitors: run-of-the-mill beer lovers but also passionate beer freaks and music-loving foodies.

“Beer is hip and trendy, at home and abroad, but after the Limburg Beer lovers stopped their large beer festival Limburg no longer boasts a single major beer event” says Keymis.

Visitors will be encouraged to follow a route through the old mine buildings that will introduce them to 35 brewers and over 120 beers. Most of the brewers are small, local outfits from at home and abroad with unique brews. The emphasis is on Belgian craft beers, though several major breweries will also be represented.