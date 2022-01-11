More than 5.1 million people in Belgium have already been given a coronavirus booster jab
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show sharp rises in the number of new infections. Hospitalisations are up too, while the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to fall. Meanwhile, 5.1 million people in Belgium have already received an additional “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccine.
During the week from 1 to 7 January an average of 20,264 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 85% up on the average for the previous week. Of those testing positive for coronavirus 68.4% are infected with the omicron variant.
During the same period an average of 78,800 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 20% up on the average number of tests carried out each day during the previous week. Of those tested 26.2% tested positive for coronavirus.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.08. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 108 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 4 to 10 January an average of 182 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 17% up on the previous week.
On Monday 10 January the country’s hospitals reported that they were caring for 1,962 patients with COVID-19, a rise of 5% on the previous day. Of those hospitalised 437 are in intensive care, down 5 on Sunday’s figure of 442.
On 10 January the hospitals reported 140 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 101 patients were discharged.
During the week from 30 December to 5 January an average of 18 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium every day. This is 24% down on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,459 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
According to the latest figures 8,933,285 people in Belgium have already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. 8,816,784 people have been fully immunised. This is 77% of the entire population. Meanwhile, 5,154,155 people have already received an additional “booster” jab. This is 45% of the population.