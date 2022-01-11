More than 5.1 million people in Belgium have already been given a coronavirus booster jab

During the week from 1 to 7 January an average of 20,264 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 85% up on the average for the previous week. Of those testing positive for coronavirus 68.4% are infected with the omicron variant.

During the same period an average of 78,800 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 20% up on the average number of tests carried out each day during the previous week. Of those tested 26.2% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.08. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 108 others.