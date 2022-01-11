No ICU beds to be reserved for COVID patients if omicron causes a torrent of hospitalisations

The final details of the plan will be completed today. However, Mr Van der Auwera says that the bulk of the plan has already been agreed. For example, the plan tells hospitals to concentrate on emergency care and to no longer reserve beds for COVID-19 patients if and when the highest state of alert is reached. Currently, hospitals have to set aside a certain proportion of their beds for COVID-19 patients depending on the alert level the health service is on at a given time. Currently we are on level 1B and the hospitals must set aside 50% of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. As a results some, less urgent, care has had to be postponed for the time being.

However, if and when alert level 3 is reached hospitals would no longer be required to set aside ICU beds for patients with COVID-19.

"If we are confronted with a flood of patients and staff absenteeism we will no longer have the luxury of being able to reserve beds for emergency case that might come in the future. Then it will be a question of put every bed that is available to use as and when a patient turns up”.

However, Mr Van der Auwera hopes that it doesn’t come to this. “Let us be clear. Level 3 is a level of our emergency plan that we will put off implementing for as long as possible. We have a lot of complementary measures as regards HR policy and the organisation of care, which mean that we can put off implementing level 3 and hopefully we will never have to implement it. It is in effect a worst-case scenario”.

But what would happen if all the hospital beds are full and coronavirus patients continue to arrive?

"These patients would be treated like any other patients. Those requiring the most urgent treatment would be helped first. Patients that could wait would be sent to the waiting room."