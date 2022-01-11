Stromae bursts into song in French TV newscast
After a lengthy interview, seated in a French TV News studio, the Brussels singer Stromae burst into song. Stromae sang his new single “L’enfer” (The Hell) in the middle of Sunday night’s main newscast on TF1.
In the very personal song in which he deals with his burnout the singer describes the dark thoughts he experienced. Stromae speaks of suicidal thoughts that he isn’t proud of: “Sometimes you think that’s the only way to shut them up, these thoughts that made life a living hell”.
Stromae also mentions the mixture of influences that have shaped his singing: “a little Bolivia, a little Congo and some Rwanda”. “We are not defined by one personality characteristic. We are all a little of everything” he said.