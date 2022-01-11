Visitors returning to Brussels’ Museum of Fine Arts

Nevertheless, visitor numbers are still well down on what they were before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019 more than a million people visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels. Normally 70% of visitors to the museum are foreign tourists. Last year foreign tourists made up just 10% of visitors to the museum.

Despite this the museum’s Isabelle Vanhoonacker is cautiously optimistic for the coming year.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels has Belgium’s largest collection of work by masters such as Rubens, Breugel and Magritte. Under the current coronavirus restrictions, the museum has limitations on the number of visitors it can receive each day. Those that wish to visit need have a corona pass (Covid Safe Ticket) and wear a face covering while they are inside the museum.