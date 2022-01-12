“Delphine: my story”: King Albert’s natural child gives her account
The first episode of a three-part documentary in which Princess Delphine of Belgium tells her story is aired on VRT's Eén channel tonight. Delphine is King Albert’s natural daughter, born out of wedlock, and was forced to go to court to receive recognition and be treated in the same way as her half-siblings.
In an interview with VRT’s royal correspondent Pascale Mertens Delphine, who lived in the UK for many years, explains in English why she was eager to make the documentary “Delphine: my story”. She says being a hidden child, the result of an adulterous relationship, can leave deep wounds. A child should never be allowed to become the victim of such a relationship she says. The princess hopes that her account will help other people in similar situations, who experience a hard time. Princess Delphine believes the documentary by journalist Chris Michel will allow her to close this chapter in her life.
In the following extract from the documentary Princess Delphine explains how she heard King Albert was her natural father.
The then Prince Albert was present in Delphine’s life, when she was a child and youngster, but she only knew him as her mum’s “fun friend”. Tensions relating to the secrecy and the uncertainty about the identity of the future princess were present in the family circle. At one point this triggered anorexia in Delphine. During the interview with Pascale Mertens she speaks for the first time about this phase in her life.