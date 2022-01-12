“Delphine: my story”: King Albert’s natural child gives her account

In an interview with VRT’s royal correspondent Pascale Mertens Delphine, who lived in the UK for many years, explains in English why she was eager to make the documentary “Delphine: my story”. She says being a hidden child, the result of an adulterous relationship, can leave deep wounds. A child should never be allowed to become the victim of such a relationship she says. The princess hopes that her account will help other people in similar situations, who experience a hard time. Princess Delphine believes the documentary by journalist Chris Michel will allow her to close this chapter in her life.

In the following extract from the documentary Princess Delphine explains how she heard King Albert was her natural father.