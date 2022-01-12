COVID-19: nearly 2,000 patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 8 January, 21,874 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up a staggering 96% on the week. 72% of people who tested positive on 2 January had omicron variant.

In the week to 11 January on average 179 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 10% on the week.

1,995 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 5% on the week. 450 patients are in intensive care – up 13 patients on the day.

In the week to 6 January on average 17 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 29% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,539 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 84,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 8 January – a 26% rise on the week. 26.6% of tests came back positive – a rise of 8.7%.

So far, since the start of the pandemic, 2,307,843 people have tested positive in Belgium.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.04 – down 11% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 104 others and the pandemic is widening.

5,271,800 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.