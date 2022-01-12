Police seize scooter with 104km/h top speed

The member of the public attracted police attention when an automatic police speed trap set up on the Oude Liersebaan recorded the scooter doing 43km/h in a 30km/h zone.

The gentleman was stopped, and his scooter taken to the police station for examination. There it transpired the scooter could do 104km/h at top speed.

The 35-year-old wasn’t wearing a helmet. The scooter was neither registered nor insured.