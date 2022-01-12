Police seize scooter with 104km/h top speed
Police in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) stopped a man on an electric scooter that was able to pick up of speeds of 104 km/h. The 35-year-old didn’t possess a driving licence of any kind and the vehicle was uninsured. It was seized on the spot.
The member of the public attracted police attention when an automatic police speed trap set up on the Oude Liersebaan recorded the scooter doing 43km/h in a 30km/h zone.
The gentleman was stopped, and his scooter taken to the police station for examination. There it transpired the scooter could do 104km/h at top speed.
The 35-year-old wasn’t wearing a helmet. The scooter was neither registered nor insured.