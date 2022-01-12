Skippy the Wallaby on the loose in Antwerp Province

The wallaby, a type of kangaroo, has already been spotted on several occasions, but nobody has yet been able to catch it.

It was in the early hours of Tuesday that Skippy escaped from the children’s farm at the recreational estate on the Small Nete River. Passers-by have reported seeing the animal in the vicinity in recent hours but catching the wallaby will be no easy feat.

“Every time we receive a report, we dispatch the vet. He needs to anaesthetise the animal before it can be caught. So far Skippy has managed to get away on every occasion” says Nick Smets of the children’s farm.

“The he-wallaby is very timid and won’t hurt anybody. I hope he doesn't get run over!” says Nick. Noah’s Arch is asking everybody in the vicinity to keep eyes peeled and report any sightings. Their contact number is 0497 53 85 84.