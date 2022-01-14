Crèche killer to be transferred to a secure psychiatric unit

A man convicted of the murder of two babies and a nursery nurse at a crèche in the East Flemish town of Dendermode is to be transferred from prison to a secure psychiatric unit. Kim De Gelder carried out the killing at the Fabeltjesland crèche in January 2009. Two years ago, it was decided that he should be sectioned and last year he was put on the waiting list for a place at the Forensic Psychiatric Centre in Antwerp.