Judicial Authorities hope to press charges against 57 referees, coaches and football agents

The Judicial Authorities have now completed their investigation and have requested that 57 of the original 73 suspects be summoned to appear in court.

The investigation names the football agent Uros Jankovic as the leading figure in a system of secret payments to players, coaches, agents, and the board members of clubs.

Among the suspects are big names in the world of football such as the referees Bart Vertenten and Sébastien Delferière, the agent Mogi Bayat and the coaches Peter Maes, Ivan Leko, Glen De Boeck and Yannick Ferrera. Current and former Board members of football clubs such as Thierry Steemans, Herman Van Holsbeeck, Vincent Mannaert, Michel Louwagie, Patrick Janssens, Roger Lambrecht and Bart Verhaeghe are also named. The former Belgian FA Chairman François De Keersmaecker and the FA’s former Secretary-General Steven Martens are also among those the Judicial Authorities want to send to court.

Numerous top Belgian clubs are involved in the scandal. These include KV Mechelen, Anderlecht, Charleroi, Standard, Kortrijk, Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Waasland-Beveren, Lokeren, Genk, Club Brugge and AA Gent.

It will be up to magistrates to decide how many of the suspects will have to appear in court. In addition to the investigation by the Judicial Authorities, around 200 people are being prosecuted by the Tax Department.

.